Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the iconic singer Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Find out more about the incredible duo here. Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, may be known as an actress on popular shows like Girlfriends and Black-ish, but she’s also the daughter of a legendary mother and father. As one of five children born to the iconic singer Diana Ross and one of three children born to music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, she comes from quite a talented family. The doting child of the famous duo often shows off her love for her folks by gushing over them on social media and sharing memorable moments through epic photos.

