Pittsburgh Weather: Tuesday Sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today may be the last completely dry day of the week. That line actually sounds worse than it actually is, as most rain chances come during ‘bedtime’ hours for most.

Before we get into the more active weather days, let’s talk about how nice today will be.

Highs today should hit the mid 60s with morning lows just barely dipping into the 40s.

While there won’t be as much sunshine today as what we saw yesterday, highs will still hit the mid to upper 60s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 65° degrees today with winds out of the southwest at around 5mph.

Rain chances return on Wednesday with the chance for rain currently looking low. I think most places will be dry. I only had Wednesday’s rain chance at 20 percent and I am keeping that low chance for the day.

Yesterday it actually looked like today just before midnight would have the best chance for rain.

By late yesterday morning though it was clear that the rain chance was going to be low and confined to Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast, it appears the best chance for rain this week occurs on Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Up to a quarter of an inch of rain will be possible as a cold front slides through.

I expect your weather will be completely dry through 8p on Thursday. Rain rolls in after that with most of the rain falling before sunrise on Friday.

Now let’s talk about the weekend…. And the chance for snow.

At this point it is a little too early to know if it is going to be all snow, all rain, or a mix. I do feel confident that the ski resorts in the Laurel Highlands will be happy with what they get.

For Pittsburgh, you may see a flurry or two on Saturday.

Better rain and snow chances are set to arrive on Sunday afternoon.

The latest data slows the arrival of precip until the end of the Steelers game. The weekend will be cool with highs just in the upper 30s on Sunday.

