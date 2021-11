An Illinois woman who went to prison more than 30 years ago for murdering her two infant daughters three years apart has now been set free. Paula Sims was arrested in 1989 for the murder of her daughter Heather, after she initially told police that the child had been abducted. Sims had also reported another baby girl missing three years earlier. She was convicted in 1990 of both killings, but has now been granted parole under a new state law allowing resentencing hearings for women who committed crimes while they were suffering from postpartum depression or similar mental illness.

