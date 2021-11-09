Off the Beaten Path: ‘Redesigning Fashion’ Exhibit

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady County Historical Society collaborated with SUNY Oneonta students to give their collection of historical garments a new future. Taking inspiration from Project Runway, each student using creativity and research to “make it work.”

Students from the Fashion & Textiles program at SUNY Oneonta were given the opportunity to research a historic garment from their collection, and based on that research, design its modern counterpart.

The collaboration resulted in an exhibition that explores the historical importance of women’s clothing and fashion in the expression of cultural values and the creation of identity, and examines how those ideals change over time.

Students worked on the modern creations while they learned remotely during the pandemic.

On display from now until Nov. 13, the Schenectady County Historical Society says they’ve seen an increase in visitors since its opening.

