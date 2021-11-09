CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Zelman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold to mild with tons of sun. Some clouds Tomorrow and continued warming trend into...

CBS Boston

Saturday Evening Storm Brings ‘First Flakes Alert’ For Much Of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — After a busy Friday with flooding rain and strong wind, we’re back to a storm threat for Saturday afternoon. Soak in any sun you can because it’s going to be busy a bit later. Another cold front will swing through between 4-7 p.m. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Fortunately, this is a quick-moving system, but that doesn’t mean we will escape all the impacts. Any storms that develop will tap into some really cold air in the upper atmosphere, making small-to-moderate sized hail a likelihood. Although not to the same extent as yesterday, rain will come down in buckets. Totals will reach a...
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Freezing start to the weekend with a series of cold fronts on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, prime radiational cooling will occur allowing for the first freeze of the fall season by Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of southwest Oklahoma and Montague County. While, areas just south of the Red River could also briefly experience temperatures as low as 32 degrees. Temperatures will still be cold enough across northwest Texas to support patchy frost.
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow tonight into Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight into Sunday morning. An Alberta Clipper will bring accumulating snowfall to the region tonight through Sunday morning. Snowfall will range from 1-2″ in a good portion of the from near Highway 10 on north, while 2-4″ south of Highway 10. Roads will go from wet and slippery to slushy and snow-covered overnight into Sunday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be the most likely to be snow-covered, producing the most hazardous travel conditions.
KFVS12

First Alert: sunshine with highs in the 40s

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shaping up to be a cool but mainly dry weekend, although it looks as though we could have a band of light showers move through on Sunday morning with a weak cold front. Brian Alworth said today will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds...
WALB 10

Weekend sunny but colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Friday morning’s cold front drier air cleared us out for a beautiful fall day with abundant sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s. Late tonight into Saturday another cold front slides across SGA. It passes quietly with a reinforcing shot of drier air but also much colder air.
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT: First Accumulating Snowfall Tonight into Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 1-3″ of snowfall is expected overnight into Sunday throughout much of south-central Wisconsin. It’s been 243 days since Madison has seen an inch or more of snowfall. 2″ of snow was recorded on March 15th, 2021. Since this is the first snow that could create issues...

