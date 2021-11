A Charlotte homebuilder is poised to capitalize on the development boom taking place in lower South End with its next local infill project. Copper Builders is gearing up to add an 18-unit townhouse community called Bronson Square at 227 Freeland Lane, between South Boulevard and South Tryon Street. The site is next to a warehouse facility off South Boulevard and less than a quarter-mile away from the Lynx Blue Line's Scaleybark Station, where a multitude of real estate projects is taking shape.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO