Thanksgiving travel to rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, AAA predicts

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — AAA just released its holiday travel predictions, and it is shaping up to be a busy time as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be near pre-pandemic levels.

AAA is predicting 53.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, while 2.9 million Floridians will travel for the holiday.

AAA reports that airports will be more notable crowded this holiday season compared to last year, as domestic air travel is up by nearly 80%.

However, many travelers are concerned after several airlines experienced issues that caused mass cancellations and delays.

“Given the recent cancellations and delays from some airlines, travelers have every reason to be concerned and then you add to that the increase demand we expect to see during the holidays. On top of it all you have international borders that are reopening,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA.

Jenkins said the best advice for travelers to make sure you protect yourself by getting flight insurance.

“There are a variety of different policies out there that could reimburse you or even offset some of the out of pocket expenses you might not be ready for and have to deal should your flight have to be delayed or cancelled,” added Jenkins.

AAA also listed Tampa as one of the top U.S. destinations for the Thanksgiving holiday.

