Armed robber takes off with $10K in cash from Bronx barbershop

Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery in a crowded barbershop in the Bronx.

You can see the gunman threatening customers and workers in the shop with his weapon before firing a round into the ceiling.

It happened Saturday at 4:53 p.m. on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms.

Police say the suspect demanded jewelry that one of the workers was selling online for $13,000.

He took off on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue with an envelope containing $10,000 in cash.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jim Dolan has more on New York City's massive effort to get children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated.

----------