Armed robber takes off with $10K in cash from Bronx barbershop
Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery in a crowded barbershop in the Bronx. You can see the gunman threatening customers and workers in the shop with his weapon before firing a round into the ceiling. It happened Saturday at 4:53 p.m. on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms. Police say the suspect demanded jewelry that one of the workers was selling online for $13,000. He took off on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue with an envelope containing $10,000 in cash. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). READ MORE | NYC schools begin hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites
Jim Dolan has more on New York City's massive effort to get children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated.
