Watching the team you support struggle to compete is a frustrating experience. Last night was a prime example of that. The Spurs managed to build a small early lead on the back of Keldon Johnson surprisingly hitting a couple of three-pointers, but the Mavericks soon caught up, and once they were in front again, it never really felt like the Spurs were in the game. The Mavs had Luka Doncic, length, and long-distance shooting; the Spurs don’t have an MVP candidate, they were short without Jakob Poeltl, and they didn’t shoot as well as the Mavs do. That’s pretty much it.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO