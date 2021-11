Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have made sub-orbital space travel a reality for those travel adventurers and space explorers with the desire and disposable income to pay up to $450,000 for a ticket. Both of these companies have demonstrated that space tourism is a potentially massive market and, whilst not without risk, can be accomplished safely. As more companies like Space Perspective enter this fledgling market with their own innovative spaceflight solutions, travelers will inevitably be offered more choice as the market segments on price, transportation method and the longevity and quality of the experience, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO