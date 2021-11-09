Animal Control Company Warns Of Pet Poisonings In East Metro

Four weeks ago we found out our Boxer puppy, Marshall, has congenital kidney disease. Ten months old, he’d been struggling with frequent accidents and the almost constant need to urinate. It’s been almost 30 years since we’ve had a young male puppy, so I initially chalked it up to gender and age. After two separate rounds of antibiotics for urinary tract infections (UTIs) he continued to have issues. Within days of finishing the medication, his symptoms returned, including excessive thirst. A month ago we went back to the vet, who performed a couple of tests. I honestly hadn’t even considered that there might be something seriously wrong with Marshall, but there is.
