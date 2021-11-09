Missing for 12 years, stolen Ron Santo flag returns to Freeport's Little Cubs Field

For the second straight year, the Chicago Cubs will not be holding their annual fan convention. No CubsCon. Again. This sucks. While I appreciate any reasonable considerations about safety in the community, and while I also understand that these decisions have to be made months in advance for logistical reasons, I’m nonetheless really disappointed. We will be almost two years into the pandemic come mid-January, when the Convention would’ve been held, and we will be over a year into a vaccination program that will have long given everyone interested a chance to participate (over age 5). I won’t pretend to know the perfect time to flip the switch back to doing normal things again while recognizing that this virus has become endemic, but it’s gotta be coming at some point. Maybe January isn’t the time. But sometime.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO