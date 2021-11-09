CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Missing for 12 years, stolen Ron Santo flag returns to Freeport's Little Cubs Field

By Jane Lethlean
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FREEPORT — When Little Cubs Field opened in 2008, a flag with the name Ron Santo, a beloved Chicago Cub player and radio announcer, was given to the park by the Chicago Cubs organization. The flag flew atop a flag pole until it was stolen in July 2009.  ...

