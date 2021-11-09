CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

2 People Shot In Southampton Trailer Park, Ambulance Crashes Responding To Scene

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — At least two people are injured after a shooting at a Southampton trailer park in Burlington County. An ambulance responding to the shooting was also involved in a crash nearby. This happened just after...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Daily Voice

Driver's Baby Dies In South Jersey Crash

A 3-month-old baby was killed in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. Monday on Silver Run Road in Millville, Cumberland County.An 18-year-old woman from Pemberton in Burlington County was driving southbound near Dividing Creek Road when her Jeep Liberty left…
MILLVILLE, NJ
cbslocal.com

Man Shot, Killed In Pleasantville, New Jersey, Police Say

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Pleasantville, New Jersey early Saturday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced. The shooting occurred at 914 Atlantic Avenue around 9 a.m. Officials say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The shooting is being investigated by the...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Killed In South Jersey Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Atlantic County, authorities said.The crash occurred about 10 a.m. Friday on the 4400 block of South White House Pike in Mullica, according to initial reports.By 10:30 a.m., the crash was confirmed as fatal and the Atlantic County P…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Opened Fire On Another Car In Center City In October

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope someone recognizes a driver who allegedly shot at another car after a crash in October. The shooting happened on Oct. 29 just before 4:30 p.m. at South 21st and Market Streets in Center City. Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver Dodge Charger with a temporary license tag. It came in contact with another car. The suspect pulled over, demanded cash from the other driver, shot that driver’s tire, then drove away. Police say the suspect’s vehicle may be missing the rear bumper cover and has a dent in the rear trunk lid. The temporary plate had the numbers 38-66-761.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed While Driving Through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot while driving through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened on East Tioga Street near J Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday. According to Philadelphia police, the victim was shot earlier and managed to drive away before crashing into other cars. The victim hit three vehicles before coming to a stop. Authorities originally responded to the location for a car crash. The victim, who police said is 24-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS3 was at the scene and saw several bullet holes in the victim’s car. Police said the car was hit at least three times by gunfire. Authorities are still searching for the original crime scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fight Over Love Interest Outside Bridesburg Bar Ends With Man Shot In Face, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot in the face outside a Bridesburg bar during a fight over a love interest. The incident happened on Richmond Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday. The department said two men got into a fight outside the bar over a mutual love interest. One of the men started hitting the other man in the head with a gun. That’s when police said the gun went off, shooting the man in the face. The bullet went through the face in the cheek area. The victim is expected to survive. Police continue to search for the shooting and investigate surveillance video. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

New Jersey Gym Owner Sentenced To Over 3 Years In Prison For Punching Officer During Capitol Riot

BUTLER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Scott Fairlamb, of Butler, was the first to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot. His 41-month prison term is the longest of 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far. The sentence may prove to be a benchmark for dozens of others who engaged in violence in the attack.
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with van on N.J. highway, cops say

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van on Route 206 in Burlington County Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Juan Fajardo, of Columbus, in Mansfield Township, was pronounced dead at the scene following the 4:15 p.m. crash near Mansfield Square shopping center in the township, Mansfield police said in a statement.
CBS New York

Police: Dominick Theophanous Arrested For Tearing Down Pride Flag Outside New Jersey Church

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man seen on video ripping down a Pride flag outside a church has been arrested, police say. Wayne police took 23-year-old Dominick Theophanous into custody Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and bias intimidation. Police say he was the suspect caught on video during Sunday mass at Grace United Presbyterian Church on Halloween. The hooded suspect could be seen walking by the church, then doubling back, looking over his shoulder and then running for the flag, ripping it off its flagpole and sprinting away with it. Police said an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car Wednesday, and Theophanous was taken into custody, where he admitted to pulling the flag down. He was charged and released on a summons.
WAYNE, NJ
WTVQ

Multiple shots fired in trailer park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired in a trailer park in Lexington. Investigators say around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, a “shots fired” call came-in on Imperial Avenue. Police say they found multiple shell casings at the scene. Investigators say preliminarily, it didn’t appear as...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Who Killed Ed DuPont In ‘Cowardly’ Attack? Police Need Witnesses To Confirm Suspect’s Identity

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a July morning in Camden when 53-year-old Ed DuPont was outside of a convenience store and without warning, he was attacked. He died weeks later. His killer is still out there but newly-obtained surveillance video shows the man police want to track down. Tuesday, July 6, just after 9 in the morning, 53-year-old Ed DuPont is chatting with people outside this Camden convenience store at 7th and Pine Streets. Surveillance video provided by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit to CBS3 Mysteries and seen for the first time shows DuPont on his bike. He’s talking to...
CAMDEN, NJ
WSAZ

Firefighters respond to trailer fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters were called to knock down flames Tuesday at a home in Sissonville. The fire along Thaxton Hollow was reported around noon. People were inside of the trailer at the time of the fire, but officials say everyone got out safely. No injuries have been...
SISSONVILLE, WV
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Perth Amboy Man Killed, 2 Others Injured in NJ Turnpike Crash Involving 2 Trucks

ELIZABETH, N.J. - A Perth Amboy man was killed in an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike after a box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 7 am near Exit 13A in Elizabeth, close to the Newark Liberty International Airport. Geraldo J. Velez-Portes, 32, was a passenger in the Hino box truck and died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer, according to police.
ELIZABETH, NJ

