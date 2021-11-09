2 People Shot In Southampton Trailer Park, Ambulance Crashes Responding To Scene

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot while driving through Philadelphia’s Harrowgate neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened on East Tioga Street near J Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday. According to Philadelphia police, the victim was shot earlier and managed to drive away before crashing into other cars. The victim hit three vehicles before coming to a stop. Authorities originally responded to the location for a car crash. The victim, who police said is 24-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS3 was at the scene and saw several bullet holes in the victim’s car. Police said the car was hit at least three times by gunfire. Authorities are still searching for the original crime scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO