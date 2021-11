We start today’s deals with several savings on some of the latest devices in the market, starting with the latest version of Apple’s iPad mini. Cupertino’s smallest iPad model is currently receiving a $25 discount on its base model that comes with WiFi-only support and 64GB storage space. This means that you can get your new tablet for $474, which will get you five percent savings. It may not be much, but at least it will help you keep some cash in your pocket. However, you will have to settle for the Starlight color variant, as the Pink model sells for almost $515, and the other color variants are currently out of stock.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO