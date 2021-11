Revealed to have also beat Forza Horizon 4’s peak concurrent record. Fans of the Forza franchise have been excited about the latest game, Forza Horizon 5. And it shows, with the numbers. The launch has about 4.5 million people playing the game on console, PC, and the Xbox cloud, making it the new highest launch record for Xbox. Who previously sat on the throne, it’s unknown at this time, or at least, a little more difficult to find. Either way, Phil Spencer, the current head of Xbox, is very pleased with the numbers and thinks that making the game more accessible is part of its success, according to his Tweet on November 9th, 2021.

