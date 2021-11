Stephen Curry ended last season as the NBA’s scoring champion, and despite only playing 5.8 minutes per fourth quarter, he ranked in the top ten in fourth-quarter scoring. It was just an overall dominant season from Curry, and there was certainly a case to be made for him to have secured his third MVP. Nonetheless, fans have grown to expect excellence from Curry, and, last season, if it wasn’t him doing the work, the Warriors were going to lose.

