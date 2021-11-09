9 Comics And Manga Set In Space

Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English, and it describes the story:. ​Kimihiko Kimizuka has always been a magnet for trouble and intrigue. For as long as he can remember, he's been stumbling across murder scenes or receiving mysterious attache cases to transport. When he met Siesta, a brilliant detective fighting a secret war against an organization of pseudohumans, he couldn't resist the call to become her assistant and join her on an epic journey across the world. …Until a year ago, that is. Now he's returned to a life that is normal and tepid by comparison, knowing the adventure must be over. After all, The Detective Is Already Dead.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO