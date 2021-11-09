CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul season 6 will air in two parts in early 2022

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Better Call Saul season 6, the Breaking Bad prequel's final installment, will air in two parts, according to Variety. The publication confirmed that the new season will debut in two halves in an interview with Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler. Set to premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2022,...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

This Trailer for How to With John Wilson Season Two Is Better Than Most Full Episodes of TV

How to With John Wilson has more to say about the world in its weird little pinky finger than most shows manage to get at over entire seasons. Take the poignant trailer for the show’s second season, which is structured almost like a mini-version of one of John Wilson’s quirky, surprisingly moving video essays. Its thesis? That New York is still full of funny and bizarre life and garbage to draw visual material to muse on, even when it all got shut down. “A lot of people thought that we wouldn’t be able to make another season of the show, but we did,” Wilson says in voice-over atop footage of banquet halls, subway stations, cloudy beaches, and street-corner hijinks. “New York looks more interesting right now than it ever has before. And even though you lost a lot of what you loved,” he says over footage of the boarded up Gem Spa (RIP), “it really made you appreciate what you still have.” Cut to Wilson’s beloved landlord, Mama. The music swells over shots of weirdos, eccentrics, and ugly, dirty New York City snow, and Wilson signs off by saying, “Talk to you soon.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4's Full Preview Revealed After Two-Part Premiere

After a secretive launch to Yellowstone Season 4, Paramount Network has given fans a full look at the story ahead. After omitting several major characters in the initial Season 4 trailer and previews, the network has let fans have a better idea of what clashes and scenes will take place in the upcoming episodes. (You can watch the episodes live each week using cable or a live service such as FuboTV, which is offering a free trial here.)
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Ozark Season 4 Will Release in Two Parts and Have an Explosive Finale

Set in central Missouri, ‘Ozark’ is a crime series on Netflix. It follows Martin “Marty” Byrde, the financial advisor of a Mexican drug cartel, who relocates from Chicago with his family to set up a money-laundering operation in the region of Lake of the Ozarks. After a failed scheme, he intends to make amends with his relocation, but only to step into more chaos that involves the mafia tycoons and local crime families.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Banks
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Patrick Fabian
film-book.com

GOSSIP GIRL: Season 1 Part Two TV Show Trailer [HBO Max]

HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl: Season 1 Part Two TV show trailer has been released. Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, and Savannah Smith. Joshua Safran will write the screenplays for Gossip Girl, as he did with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Total Film And Sfx#Huffpost#Nctj#Multimedia Journalism
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
ComicBook

This Adam Sandler Hit on Netflix Is Currently the Number 2 Movie on EVERY Streaming Service

Adam Sandler's filmography has had a unique place in our popular culture, between critical hits like Uncut Gems and more family-friendly fare. It's safe to say that the actor has become popular across generations of fans — and a new piece of data from Nielsen is proving that in spades. According to the data company's latest Top 10 rankings, which chronicle the number of total minutes viewed across streaming platforms in a particular week, Sandler's 2010 film Grown Ups is trending as the second most popular film. Their rankings reveal that Grown Ups was viewed by 290 million minutes in the week of September 20th through September 26th across both Netflix and Hulu.
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2 Sets Fall 2022 Release, Adds Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson

The Sanderson sisters will be in good company when Disney+ conjures up Hocus Pocus 2. The streaming service announced Sunday (aka Halloween) that the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic has cast Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, and Veep‘s Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. The trio will join original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson). Rounding out the ensemble are Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Game’ Is Back: How to Watch the Series Revival for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After six years off the air, fans can officially get back in “The Game.” The rebooted sports dramedy that explores the lives of football players and their families premiered on Paramount+ on November 11. Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightening”) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) reprise their roles as footballer Malik Wright, and Wright’s sports agent mother, Tasha Mack. The series, however, will feature a mix of...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Will there be a series two of The Long Call?

The Long Call gained plenty of attention when it aired over four consecutive nights last week. The drama, which starred Ben Aldridge as detective Matthew Venn and Pearl Mackie as DS Jen Rafferty, was based on the Ann Cleeves novel of the same name. Ann is also responsible for penning...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Become Lucy and Desi in Full Trailer for Amazon Movie — Watch

Prime Video knows you want more glimpses of Nicole Kidman‘s transformation into Lucille Ball, and the latest Being the Ricardos trailer is full of ’em. Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos spans one week of production of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy, as Kidman’s Ball and Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Whereas October’s teaser trailer only gave us the briefest of looks at Kidman and Bardem as the iconic entertainers, the full promo (embedded above) offers much more footage, including Bardem-as-Arnaz giving us his best, “Lucyyy, I’m ho-ooome!” as Ricky Ricardo. The ubiquitous J.K. Simmons and Goliath‘s Nina Arianda also pop up as William Frawley/”Fred” and Vivian Vance/”Ethel,” as do Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tony Hale (Veep), Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). Being the Ricardos hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10, and will become available to stream via Prime Video on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Watch the newest trailer above, then drop a comment with your reactions!
MOVIES
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Animaniacs Season Two

Egad! It looks like our favorite zany characters are back for another round of cartoon madness. Animaniacs was one of the famous cartoons in the 1990s with its series of slapstick humor and memorable characters. When it comes to animated shows, Animaniacs knows how to cater to both kids and adults. Last year saw the long-awaited return of our nostalgic friends with a revival series on Hulu that proved to be just as good as it was in our childhoods. Now, the Warner Brothers (and Warner Sister) are looking to continue their successful run with their sophomore season.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy