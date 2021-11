Scott Frost should hire Ryan Day as his public advocate. Nebraska fans see the Cornhuskers’ 3-6 record this season and Frost’s 15-26 record in four years as coach as proof that the program’s glory days are drifting ever further away. That Frost quarterbacked the Huskers to a national title and coached Central Florida to an undefeated record before returning to Lincoln only adds to the disappointment. Compared to Frost, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh’s record (56-23) in his return to Ann Arbor looks like a rousing success.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO