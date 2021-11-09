CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bipartisan group of elections officials issues letter backing Wisconsin Elections Commission chief

By CHRIS RICKERT
Kenosha News.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan group of more than 50 elections officials sent a letter Monday to Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, supporting state Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe as Vos and other Republicans attack her for election-related decisions the bipartisan commission made last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Year after year,...

www.kenoshanews.com

Kenosha News.com

Vos: Elections officials 'probably' committed crimes

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the Racine County Republican who ordered the ongoing statewide investigation into the 2020 election, has now indicated he agrees with Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling: that state elections commissioners and staff at a Mount Pleasant nursing home should "probably" be criminally charged for their actions last year, actions that Schmaling and his office believe constitute election fraud.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Kenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Floor Vote on Redistricting Maps

On Thursday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly approved new GOP-backed legislative and congressional maps after some Democrats berated both the Republicans lines and a proposal from a commission Gov. Tony Evers created. Ahead of two 60-38 votes on the Senate-passed bills, Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the Senate-approved maps drawn by GOP legislative aides adhere to Voting Rights Act requirements better than People's Maps Commission maps. Speaker Vos said the GOP maps are compact and contiguous, avoid splitting wards or municipalities, retain core populations and maintain communities of interest. The maps now head to Evers' desk for consideration, who has vowed to veto them. That would all but assure the courts will draw Wisconsin's political boundaries for the 2022 elections. There are currently lawsuits pending before the state Supreme Court and a federal court asking them to draw the lines if the governor and Legislature fail to reach a deal. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) slammed Evers' maps for working to increase Democratic seats at the expense of limiting representation of Black, brown and other minority voters. Rep. Ortiz-Velez said any new maps must protect minority-majority districts, adding the PMC maps are part of a national effort to limit minority-majority representation. "It promotes a white supremacist agenda that says it's OK for other folks who we don't choose to rule over us and make decisions for us," Ortiz-Velez said. "I will not remain silent, Mr. Speaker, while others unlawfully try to prevent us from electing candidates of our choice. These maps are illegal and a perversion of justice that cannot stand."
ROCHESTER, WI
Wisconsin State
x1071.com

Wisconsin elections chief says audit report needs correcting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe says there are a handful of errors that will need to be corrected in the Legislative Audit Bureau’s report on the 2020 presidential election in the state. Wolfe told the Joint Legislative Audit Bureau Tuesday that many of the inaccuracies...
WISCONSIN STATE
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin GOP chairman not backing call to charge elections commissioners

MOUNT PLEASANT — The state Republican Party chairman is not backing Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's recommendation that five of the state's six elections commissioners be charged with election fraud and related criminal offenses. Schmaling said Wednesday that he referred charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office following his...
WISCONSIN STATE
Tony Evers
Robin Vos
Donald Trump
Channel 3000

Wisconsin elections chief rebuffs GOP calls for resignation

Madison, Wis. (AP) — The head of Wisconsin’s elections commission has rejected a call for her resignation from the Republican Assembly Speaker. Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe says her critics are engaging in “partisan politics at its worst,” Wisconsin Public Radio reports. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called for her to step down last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Chief Election Official encourages Wisconsinites to engage with public information about elections

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Wisconsin’s Chief Election Official, Meagan Wolfe, responded to questions about the state’s election process. Last Thursday, a Racine County Sheriff, who supports former President Donald Trump, accused the Elections Commission of breaking the law during the last presidential election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is a bipartisan group...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Senate Targets Elections Commission

There are by now three investigations – by the Legislative Audit Bureau, the Assembly and the Senate – into how November 2020 elections were run by 1,835 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks and overseen by the state Elections Commission. Where are the three likely to stand one year from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Audit Bureau Does Hatchet Job on Elections Commission

The Legislative Audit Bureau’s report on the November 2021 elections is a hatchet job on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. But let’s be clear at the outset: The report found nothing to demonstrate, and did not conclude, that the results of the elections were invalid. It presented no evidence of sweeping improprieties or calculated partisan maneuvers that distorted the outcome of the elections. None of that is in this report. Nothing of that kind.
ELECTIONS
