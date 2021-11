OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our First Alert Day Friday, we’re not looking to be quite as windy or cold this weekend. We are starting Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and a few wind chills in the upper teens. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs back in upper-40s both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, we’ll hold a chance for a light shower during the afternoon (2-5 pm) and another chance during the early overnight hours (9pm – 1am).

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO