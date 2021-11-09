CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

11-year-old USA Mullet Championship winner from Jonesboro makes appearance on Kelly Clarkson Show

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. – The best hair representative from Arkansas made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.

Allan Baltz, 11, from Jonesboro was on the show after winning the USA Mullet Championship in October.

Arkansas 11-year-old wins USA Mullet Championship, donates his winnings to foster care

Along with his win came a $2,500 cash prize, which he donated to foster care in Arkansas.

For his gracious donation, he was given a check for $1,000.

Allan says he doesn’t plan on cutting his hair anytime soon.

