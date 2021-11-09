11-year-old USA Mullet Championship winner from Jonesboro makes appearance on Kelly Clarkson Show

JONESBORO, Ark. – The best hair representative from Arkansas made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.

Allan Baltz, 11, from Jonesboro was on the show after winning the USA Mullet Championship in October.

Along with his win came a $2,500 cash prize, which he donated to foster care in Arkansas.

For his gracious donation, he was given a check for $1,000.

Allan says he doesn’t plan on cutting his hair anytime soon.

