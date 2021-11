The Coral Springs High School swim team now has a pair of athletes moving to Regionals after competing in the District Championship. Jason Gregory advanced in both the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard free for the boys, with a fourth and ninth-place finish, respectively. Abby Frank came in fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly and then fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle for the girls.

