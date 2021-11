Andy Murray believes he is reaping the benefits of trusting his instincts again after producing one of his best performances since hip surgery to beat top seed Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open.Murray had lost a succession of close matches to top-20 players before defeating then world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna a fortnight ago.Italian Sinner is the same ranking and one of the hottest young prospects in the game but Murray produced a clean and impressive display, breaking his 20-year-old opponent twice in the second set on the way to a 7-6 (4) 6-3 triumph.ANDY. MURRAY. 😍7-6, 6-3...

