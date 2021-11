Saitama coin is currently trading at about $0.0000001114. It has gone up 23% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the SAITAMA coin. Saitama coin has been on a relentless bullish rally since the beginning of September this year and the momentum is gathering momentum daily. Today’s surge has attracted the attention of most crypto investors with most anticipating a monster rally towards the end of the year.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO