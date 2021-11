Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; AMD, PayPal And These Are Other Top Trends Today

PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) spiked higher on Friday after Josh Brown and Kari Firestone said on CNBC’s "Halftime Report" the stock is a buy at current levels. Brown went on to say PayPal will transform from a payments service company to a “financial super app” that could provide services from lending and trading to insurance. PayPal has “lost $60 billion in market cap over the past few months,” Brown said, while Firestone finished the segment by saying she believes the stock could be valued as high as $1 trillion in the future.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO