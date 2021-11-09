CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
30,000 Cases Detected of AY.4.2. COVID Variant That Could Spread Faster Than Original Delta

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Scientists are investigating the off-shoot of Delta, which has been detected in 11 U.S. states, to see what advantages it may have over past forms of...

Comments / 205

Rick Anduiza
4d ago

What’s the point of getting vaccinated if there’s already been 5 variants in 20 months? Getting jabbed for protection of a variant that’s already gone

Reply(21)
57
Germanuel Drayton
4d ago

More will keep following to scare the people into getting vaccinated. The people are the stock they invested in. The vaccine is the technology stock they would not reveal last year in an article. Vaccines contain nanotechnology. Commonsense.

Reply(59)
29
Frank Costello
4d ago

keep scaring people into getting the jab. there will be a revolution soon. people just need to band together and take this country back

Reply(3)
30
