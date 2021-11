Downtown Riverhead’s Halloween themed pub crawl, aptly named “Crawloween”, will take place at several Riverhead restaurants and craft beverage locations tomorrow night. Starting at 6 p.m, “Crawlers” check in at the North Fork Brewing Company, where they will start to participate in a digital scavenger hunt that will take them to three other craft beverage locations — Montauk Distilling, Tradewinds Brewing Company and Peconic County Brewing Company — with exclusive drink menus and deals, including $5 craft beer pours. Checking into all four locations will earn you raffle entries to win one of ten $50 E-Gift Cards to venues across downtown Riverhead.

