CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Legitimate’ for MP to earn thousands as adviser in Caribbean corruption probe

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEj1r_0cr3ikhC00

It was “legitimate” for former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox to earn hundreds of thousands of pounds advising the British Virgin Islands in a corruption probe launched by the Foreign Office, the Cabinet minister who set up the inquiry has said.

Dominic Raab, who as foreign secretary launched the commission of inquiry into what he called “very serious” allegations in the governance of the islands, said it was useful for Parliament to have some knowledge of what was going on in the overseas territory.

But Mr Raab, who is now Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, said it is for voters to decide whether they feel Sir Geoffrey is dedicating enough time to being an MP.

It’s for the voters in any individual constituency to look at the record of their MP and decide whether they got the right priorities

The most recent register of financial interests showed that Sir Geoffrey will earn more than £800,000 from Withers, an international law firm appointed by the British Virgin Islands (BVI) government in January.

In the latest update, the Torridge and West Devon Conservative MP disclosed that, from September 28 this year until further notice, he will be paid £400,000 a year by Withers for up to 41 hours of work a month.

The documents show Sir Geoffrey also received from Withers this year:

£52,535.84 for 60 hours of work between January 25 and February 28£45,354.48 for 55 hours of work between February 28 and March 26£72,569.39 for 89 hours of work between March 26 and April 29£156,916.08 for 140 hours of work between April 29 and May 31£63,143.03 for 50 hours of work between June 1 and June 30and £46,716.29 for 40 hours of work between July 1 and July 31

He also registered a total of £133,603.84 for other legal work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LR7o_0cr3ikhC00
Former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox is Conservative MP for Torridge and West Devon (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that it is not for him to “get comfortable with” the situation.

“It’s for the voters in any individual constituency to look at the record of their MP and decide whether they got the right priorities,” he said.

And he added that such an arrangement is a “legitimate thing to do as long as it is properly declared”.

Mr Raab told LBC that it is “precisely because of the transparency that’s required” that the public knows about the set-up.

And he told Times Radio: “In relation to the British Virgin Islands, I was the foreign secretary that commissioned a commission of inquiry, given the allegations of misgovernance and very serious ones, including criminal wrongdoing.

“Now, I’m not going to get dragged into what individual MPs do, but actually having the former attorney general – and it wasn’t my decision, he was hired by the government of the BVI to advise them on how to correct and deal and address those allegations – actually, is a legitimate thing to do as long as it’s properly declared.

“And, of course, it’s quite important in that Parliament, which is responsible residually for some areas of our relationship with the overseas territories, we’ve got some knowledge of what’s going on in those territories.”

The BVI government announced in April that Sir Geoffrey was in quarantine and would “hold a series of meetings with government ministers in the next few weeks”.

Among the allegations being examined in the investigation are that public servants, community leaders and people in the media had been intimidated to such a degree that they spoke of living in a “climate of fear”.

It was claimed that funds set aside for struggling families during the pandemic had been “reallocated to political allies”, while government contracts had been awarded without any proper procurement process.

At the same time, there were concerns over the misuse of taxpayers’ money on infrastructure projects and about the “potential vulnerability” of the islands to serious organised crime.

Those worries were underlined last November with the seizure of more than two tones of cocaine worth almost £190 million.

The Daily Mail reported that Sir Geoffrey voted remotely in Parliament using coronavirus contingency measures while in the Caribbean.

And Hansard records show Sir Geoffrey has spoken in one debate in the Commons this year.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the case, saying it is a “question of leadership”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303hdk_0cr3ikhC00
Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the case (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The PA news agency has contacted Sir Geoffrey’s office for comment.

The row is the latest in days of allegations over Tory sleaze, which started last Wednesday when MPs were ordered to vote for a new committee to consider an altered system of appeals after former environment secretary Owen Paterson was sanctioned, only for ministers to backtrack hours later after opposition parties refused to co-operate.

During a three-hour emergency debate on standards on Monday, Mr Johnson was accused of “running scared” after deciding to follow through with his visit to an NHS hospital trust in Northumberland on Monday rather than be present to hear MPs’ criticisms of his Government’s handling of the Paterson affair.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tories accused of ‘corruption’ after vote to protect MP from suspension

Boris Johnson’s Government has been accused of “corruption” after protecting former minister Owen Paterson from an immediate suspension while seeking to rewrite the Commons disciplinary process. Tories were ordered not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for Mr Paterson to be suspended from Parliament for 30 sitting days after...
POLITICS
newschain

Man charged with murder after woman found dead

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman. The body of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell was found at her home in South Street, Wells Somerset, on the afternoon of Sunday November 7. Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey, has been charged with murder and is due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox: Tory MP ‘does not believe’ he broke rules by using Commons office for second job in Caribbean

Sir Geoffrey Cox has claimed he “does not believe” he breached MPs’ rules – despite footage appearing to show him undertaking external work from his Commons office.In a statement, the former attorney general also revealed that the party’s chief whip had advised him it was “appropriate” to vote via a proxy from the Caribbean in April while advising the government of the British overseas territory on a corruption case.At the time, provision had been made for MPs to participate remotely in parliamentary business while the country faced draconian Covid restrictions.However, the statement from Sir Geoffrey – issued on his website...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP voted in parliament while doing £1m second job from Caribbean island tax haven

A Conservative MP took part in parliamentary votes while doing another job from a Caribbean island tax haven, it has been reported.Geoffrey Cox, the government's former attorney general, is thought to have earned nearly £1 million from his second job in the British Virgin Islands.The Daily Mail reports that Sir Geoffrey, who has not commented on the reports, cast his votes in parliament by proxy while working 4,000 miles away in warmer climes.The QC earned £900,000 in the past year working for law firm Withers, representing the tax haven's government in an inquiry into governance and possible corruption.He also earned...
WORLD
BBC

Owen Paterson: Minister defends U-turn over MP's conduct probe

A cabinet minister has apologised for the government's botched attempt to rewrite MPs' conduct rules. No 10 initially backed an overhaul of the system, alongside blocking the suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson for breaking lobbying rules. But it later made a dramatic U-turn, amid an outcry from opposition MPs...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#British Virgin Islands#Caribbean#Government Contracts#Infrastructure#The Foreign Office#Cabinet#Parliament#Justice#Torridge#Bbc Radio 4
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Ending the Korean War could be Biden's biggest mistake yet

Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

Blaming Turkey for Belarus border crisis 'misguided': Erdogan aide

Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. But Erdogan's foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalin said accusations that Turkey somehow contributed to the border crisis were unjust.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Cuban opposition figure arrested ahead of banned protest

Cuban dissident, journalist and human rights campaigner Guillermo Farinas was arrested Friday, his mother told AFP, three days before opposition figures plan to hold a protest that has been banned by the government. Farinas, 59, is a psychologist by training and has worked as an independent journalist and human rights activist.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Government ordered to release Covid lockdown impact assessments after refusing to make documents public

The government has been ordered to publish its assessments on the impact of national lockdowns and Covid restrictions after resisting making them public, The Independent can reveal.Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) officials drew up documents predicting how changing coronavirus rules would affect different groups but they have so far been kept secret.The Liberty human rights group requested the equality impact assessments under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, but was refused and told releasing them would “not be in the public interest”.It accused the government of “evading scrutiny and undermining accountability” over its use of unprecedented restrictions.The information...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Lord Mayor’s Show parade blocked by XR protesters

A number of people have been arrested after Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted the Lord Mayor’s Show in London. Footage shared on social media shows activists blocking the route of the parade in the City of London on Saturday afternoon, forcing riders on horseback to stop and the new Lord Mayor’s golden state coach to come to a halt.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy