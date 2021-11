MANTECA (CBS) — One of California’s most valuable agricultural commodities, tree nuts, are not immune to the supply chain chaos impacting California ports and beyond. Right now, obtaining shipping containers and getting bookings with shipping companies to get commodities like walnuts, pistachios and almonds takes time and more money than it has in years before. “Last season I was paying $2,200 per container, now you’re seeing prices close to like $5,000 or $6,000 per container,” said Desiree Silva, vice president of Business Operations at California Valley Nut Company. Silva said she could typically have 10 containers at her facility to load with walnuts...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO