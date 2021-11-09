CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown’s Rachel Riley gives birth to second baby girl with Pasha Kovalev and reveals unusual name

By Tina Campbell
 4 days ago
Countdown presenter Rachel Riley and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Pasha Kovalev have welcomed their second child together.

Sharing the news on Instagram with a series of cute snaps, Rachel - who first announced that she was pregnant in April - confirmed that she had given birth to a baby girl on Friday (November 5).

The elated couple - who also also parents to two-year old daughter Maven - have also revealed their new tot’s unsual name.

Announcing the birth of her daughter, Rachel wrote: “We have some news...! Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

“Massive thanks to te wonderful home midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well. Our family feels complete now.”

Followers were quick to offer their congratulations, including famous friends, broadcasters Charlotte Hawkins and Suzi Perry.

Rachel and Pasha first got together in 2013 after being paired on the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They got married in the summer of 2019 at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

