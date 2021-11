Finding optimism in the face of the Chicago Bears injury report is a challenge. Friday’s update is more of the same from Thursday. Six players did not practice due to their respective injuries. Among them were Khalil Mack (foot), Eddie Jackson (hamstring), and Alec Ogletree (ankle). Three starters beginning the practice week ahead of Monday’s game against the Steelers being unable to participate isn’t a great start. But sometimes, you have to remind yourself not to lose sight of the forest while being lost in the trees.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO