Five Vehicles Involved In Crash On Rt. 28

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County man with a suspended license is accused of leading police on a chase while a 5-year-old boy was in the backseat.
When a trooper driving on Pettit Lane recognized Kevin Kiskadden, who the trooper said was wanted on multiple active warrants, Kiskadden allegedly hit the gas, forcing the trooper to turn around and chase him.
The trooper caught up to the car and saw Kiskadden run into the woods, and the criminal complaint said he was arrested after a short chase.
According to court paperwork, the trooper learned Kiskadden’s daughter, who was in the car with him during the chase, also had her 5-year-old son in the backseat.
Kiskadden’s record showed his driver’s license was suspended on a DUI-related offense and he had four prior convictions for driving with a suspended license, police said.
He’s facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of children and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
