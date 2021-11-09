CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

11,000 Boeing employees, nearly 9% of its US workforce, have asked to be exempt from the company's vaccine mandate, report says

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLEtd_0cr3i8Qx00

  • More than 11,000 of Boeing's US employees have asked to be exempt from the vaccine mandate, sources told Reuters.
  • The company has received more vaccine exemption requests than it had expected, sources told Reuters.
  • Boeing delayed its deadline for staff to comply with Biden's vaccine mandate by one month, per Reuters.

Nearly 9% of Boeing 's US workforce has requested an exemption to the planemaker's vaccine mandate , much more than the company had expected, Reuters first reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

More than 11,000 workers have requested the exemption on religious or medical grounds, the people told Reuters. The company had been expecting vaccine exemptions from around 2% of the workforce, Reuters cited sources as saying.

Boeing executives are desperate to find a solution that keeps staff protected from COVID-19 and complies with the Biden administration's vaccination mandate , but also prevents many people leaving the company, the people told Reuters.

President Joe Biden's vaccine rules , which apply to the federal government workforce and anybody working for a company with more than 100 employees, will take effect on January 4, the White House announced on Thursday.

Out of 11,000 people looking for exemptions, those requesting a religious exemption hit more than 10,000, one person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Another person told Reuters more than 11,300 staff members have filed a religious exemption.

Around 1,000 workers have filed a medical exemption, another person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Boeing said last month that it would require its 125,000 US workers to get vaccinated, according to an earlier story from Reuters .

Boeing says on its website that it employs more than 140,000 people worldwide.

A company spokesperson told Insider that the firm is "committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce is fundamental to our values."

Boeing pushed back its deadline for all workers to get vaccinated, or tested regularly if they receive exemptions, by one month to January 4, according to a company email seen by Reuters, and to industry sources who spoke with the newswire.

IAM District 751, Boeing's labor union, said on its website that the company's vaccine deadline was originally December 8 , but has been delayed until January 4 .

"Anyone who has not received their final dose or been approved for an accommodation, and registered their vaccination status by Jan. 4, will be issued a final warning, and will be expected to promptly come into compliance if they wish to remain employed at Boeing," the company email said, cited by Reuters.

Employees who have exemptions from the mandate will be required to wear a face mask, socially distance, and regularly test for COVID-19, the Boeing email said, per Reuters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 74

The Big P
4d ago

people just don't get it the president has no authority over the private sector. Everyone knows this but yet we lay down for it and allow it to happen

Reply(14)
64
Priscilla White
3d ago

Amen, they are trying to turn America into communism. They can't tell us what to put in our bodies! Our FREEDOM doesn't come from the government, You were born Free by the Grace of our Almighty.

Reply(1)
31
David Caldwell
3d ago

let's put a 🎯 between HIS EYES, THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SAVE AMERICA AND HER PEOPLE. IMPEACHED BIDEN NOW OR AMERICA WILL BE NO MORE FREE COUNTRY, WE WILL BE A COMMUNIST COUNTRY.

Reply
19
Related
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

U.S. Postal Service warns vaccine rules could affect deliveries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal Service raised concerns on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s new rules requiring large employers to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing could result in “high levels of absenteeism” and affect deliveries. Last week, the Labor Department issued rules https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/bidens-vaccine-mandate-be-enforced-after-new-year-offering-us-companies-relief-2021-11-04 that require businesses with 100...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: I am challenging the vaccine mandate to protect my workers' jobs

The Biden administration has finally published its anticipated ultimatum threatening companies like mine with severe fines and penalties for not firing any employee who declines to be vaccinated against or submit to invasive weekly testing for COVID-19. The new rule promulgated by the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under the guise of workplace safety may well bankrupt the business my father founded. So, as the CEO of the Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, I am joining with The Buckeye Institute to challenge OSHA’s vaccine mandate in court. Here’s why.
HEALTH
Washington Post

Yes, Biden has the power to require vaccines or testing in private businesses

Lawrence O. Gostin is a professor and faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law at Georgetown Law, director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Public Health Law & Human Rights and author of “Global Health Security.” Dorit Rubinstein Reiss is professor at University of California, Hastings College of the Law.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Exemptions#Reuters#The White House
Boston

The vaccine mandate kicks in at 100 employees. What if you’re at 98?

"As the person who’d be in charge of making all this work, it’d be a nightmare." Christie Thompson’s company, which sells and services semitrailers, is looking to fill a handful of open positions. But the challenge isn’t just finding qualified workers. Currently, 98 people work at the company. Adding two more employees would mean crossing the 100-person threshold that the Biden administration set as its standard for compliance with a new rule requiring large companies to mandate coronavirus vaccines.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Retail and trucking trade groups sue Biden administration to overturn vaccine mandate

The National Retail Federation, the National Federation of Independent Business and the American Trucking Associations sued the Biden administration over its vaccine and testing requirements. They argue the requirements would results in businesses losing employees and incurring compliance costs, as well as disrupting the supply chain. "We are now, regrettably,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate may be tied up in court—but employers shouldn’t wait to enforce it, say legal experts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Over the weekend, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked new vaccine mandates and testing regulations put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Yet as the legal challenges play out, experts say most employers should start to put protocols in place rather than wait.
LAW
Fortune

Truckers may be exempt from federal vaccine mandates, says Labor Department

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Despite concerns that federal vaccine mandates would exacerbate transportation supply chain challenges, it now appears the mandate could have little effect on the trucking industry: Truckers may be exempt from new requirements by U.S. regulators.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

11,000 Boeing Workers Reluctant to Get Covid Shots: Report

Nearly 11,000 employees at aviation giant Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report have reportedly filed religious and medical claims to be exempt from taking the coronavirus vaccine. That is leaving the company vulnerable as it tries to keep its staff safe while keeping them on payrolls. Boeing executives did...
INDUSTRY
Crain's Chicago Business

Boeing vaccine backlash builds as 11,000 workers seek exemption

(Bloomberg) — About 11,000 employees have asked to be exempted from Covid-19 vaccines the planemaker has mandated, according to a person briefed on the matter, a sign of backlash among some rank-and-file workers to the Biden administration’s rules for government contractors. Nearly 9% of the company’s U.S. workforce are balking at the policy, stirring up strife at a time when Boeing is working to turnaround its finances, resolve quality lapses and starting to lay the groundwork for contract talks with its largest union. Reuters reported the extent of the pushback to the policy earlier. More The aviation titan has shifted its deadline for workers to comply to Jan. 4 from Dec. 8, in line with the new White House rules, IAM District 751, Boeing’s touch-labor union, said in a post on its website. “Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce is fundamental to our values,” the planemaker said. The tough stance on Covid shots adopted by United Airlines Holdings Inc. survived an initial legal challenge Monday. A federal district judge in Texas rejected a bid by some United workers to prevent the carrier from placing them on unpaid leave for refusing Covid vaccines. IAM, which represents about 24,000 Seattle-area machinists, has been pushing Boeing to adopt a more flexible standard set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a U.S. agency. It allows for employees to submit to regular testing in place as an alternative to getting jabbed. The union also said in a Nov. 5 web post that it would support members with a religious conviction against the vaccines. Such beliefs are “not required to be lifelong, in-line with an organization you belong to, it can be uncommon and newly held,” the article said. “If you submit your opinion that this mandate is unconstitutional, not legal or a violation of your civil rights then your request will most likely be denied as it would not be a sincerely held religious belief.” High-quality journalism isn't free. Please consider subscribing to Crain's.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

288K+
Followers
20K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy