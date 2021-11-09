CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Harry Potter' director says if Robin Williams had been able to play Lupin, he would've had a completely 'different interpretation' of the role

By Debanjali Bose
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBjg4_0cr3i28b00
Robin Williams said he was interested in playing a few different "Harry Potter" characters. Carl Court/AFP/Getty Images
  • Chris Columbus said Robin Williams would have been "brilliant" as Remus Lupin.
  • Williams was interested in a few "Harry Potter" roles but the producers only cast British actors.
  • Columbus and J.K. Rowling agreed that they wanted the "cast to be 100% British."

"Harry Potter" director Chris Columbus thinks Robin Williams would have had a different interpretation of the character of Remus Lupin if the late actor had been cast, though he'd undoubtedly have have "been brilliant" in the role.

Janet Hirshenson, who cast "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the first film in the franchise, told Huffington Post in 2016 that the popular movie series had a very important casting rule — all of the actors had to be British.

Although Hirshenson said at the time that Williams wanted to play Hagrid but was turned down because of the "British only" rule, Columbus said in a separate conversation with Total Film in October that Williams was also interested in playing Lupin.

"I had a conversation with Robin Williams, who wanted to play Lupin," Columbus told the publication. "It was very difficult for me to say 'It's all British. There's nothing I can do.'"

In a recent conversation with Insider, Columbus, who directed the first two "Harry Potter" films and produced the third, opened up about the franchise's decision to only cast British actors and how Williams would have done with the character of Lupin had he been cast.

"Robin would have been brilliant. It would have been a different interpretation — I thought David Thewlis was great — but Robin would have been brilliant," Columbus said.

He added: "Jo Rowling and myself said to each other when we first met, 'Look, we want this cast to be 100% British.' And by the way, I stuck to that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgjD5_0cr3i28b00
Harry, Ron, and Remus Lupin at 12 Grimmauld Place, the headquarters of the Order of the Phoenix. Warner Bros. Pictures

Lupin is introduced in the third book and movie, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," as the new Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher before Harry finds out that his new professor used to be best friends with his parents, James and Lily.

Williams spoke out about missing out on starring in the "Harry Potter" films in an interview with the New York Post in 2001, saying that "there were a couple of parts I would have wanted to play."

"Maybe one day. Say if [Harry] goes to Yale and becomes president," he added, joking about his potential future prospects with the franchise if it had crossed the pond to America.

Columbus told Insider that he was so strict about only casting British actors in all the major roles, his daughter Eleanor Columbus — who, like her dad, is American — had no dialogue when she played a minor character, Susan Bones, in the films.

Bones is memorable for being one of the first Hogwarts students in Harry's class to step up to the sorting hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

"She worked about 80 days," Columbus said about his daughter's role. "But she never spoke because you know the rule was if you're not British, you can't speak."

Comments / 83

Ryan Thomas
4d ago

Imagine that...a different actor having a different interpretation of the role. It's almost as if these actors are actually different people, with their own unique personalities that influence how they portray a character.

Reply(2)
22
Brandy Medora
4d ago

I wish Robin Williams was still alive he was truly an amazing prodigy. I wish he would of seeked help and pulled himself away from the acting career instead of killing himself. he had given the world so much the least everyone else could of gave him was some peace and quiet.

Reply(17)
19
Jah Jordan
3d ago

I would've loved to see Robin Williams as a character in Harry Potter. he definitely would've brought a different dynamic to any character he played.

Reply
5
Related
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

5 Underrated Robin Williams Movies You Need to Watch

Regarded as one of the most creative and outlandish actors of all time, Robin Williams has become a memorable Hollywood star. As such, millions of fans have flocked to his movies throughout the years when in need of a laugh. His more popular movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin have long entertained and brought joy to audiences for decades. However, some of his most critically acclaimed Robin Williams’ roles have come in movies that weren’t financial blockbusters. The beloved actor sadly passed away in 2014, but his performances have forever left their mark on cinematic history. Let’s take a look at five underrated Robin Williams movies you need to watch.
MOVIES
NME

Harvey Weinstein undercut Robin Williams’ film deal, says Kevin Smith

Harvey Weinstein pulled Good Will Hunting out of cinemas early so that Robin Williams would receive less money, Kevin Smith has claimed. Smith, who served as co-executive producer, approached the subject in his new book Kevin’s Smith’s Secret Stash, saying that Weinstein, who produced the film, had it removed from cinemas in order to cap its profit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
David Thewlis
Person
James
TheWrap

Draco Who? Tom Felton Dressed Up as Harry Potter for Halloween (Photo)

Only on Halloween do you have the opportunity to walk in someone else’s shoes – or, in Tom Felton’s case, someone else’s robes. The actor, who portrayed the role of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise, ditched his character’s Slytherin uniform to dress up as his onscreen nemesis, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). In an Instagram post on Monday morning, the 34-year-old was pictured wearing a Gryffindor tie, black and red wizard robes, and Harry Potter’s signature round glasses and lightning-bolt scar – over a T-shirt, pants and sneakers.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Stars Reunite In New Photo

Some Harry Potter stars got together for an impromptu reunion this week. Tom Felton joined Bonnie Wright, Rupert Grint, and James Phelps on Instagram for a quick selfie. It's only a few weeks before the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. With the franchise getting a game show on HBO Max and constant talk of a reboot, the series is still riding a wave. Millennial fans especially are feeling the pulls of nostalgia as the 20th anniversary creeps closer. Felton himself joked that Draco always wanted to be a redhead in his caption for the photo. It's always fun to see some of your favorites from childhood get back together. Not just for the sheer entertainment of seeing them all together, but as a marker of all that time gone by. Check out the picture for yourselves down below:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Huffington Post
epicstream.com

Harry Potter Director Wants to Make The Cursed Child Movie with Original Trio

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has his eye on The Cursed Child movie. The last Harry Potter film was released ten years ago. But the Wizarding World franchise still went on with the Fantastic Beasts prequel films and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is set 19 years after Deathly Hallows, which is currently running on Broadway and the West End. Fans have been wondering if we would ever get to see another Harry Potter film through an adaptation of The Cursed Child.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Harry Potter’ Director Says ‘British-Only’ Rule Was So Serious His Child Couldn’t Even Speak in Film

When Chris Columbus signed on to direct “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” he agreed to adhere to J.K. Rowling’s mandate that only British actors star in the big-budget fantasy adaptation. The “Brits only” rule famously resulted in Robin Williams being rejected from the film. As casting director Janet Hirshenson once told HuffPo, “The ‘only British’ rule was so important that Robin Williams was even turned down to play Hagrid…Robin had called [Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict, and once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Director Shares How Difficult It Was Casting Daniel Radcliffe

20 years ago, the Harry Potter film series launched with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, just four years after the original book by J.K. Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe was selected to play the Boy Who Lived on the big screen, and The Sorcerer’s Stone quickly catapulted him to worldwide fame. As it turns out though, director Chris Columbus initially had a difficult time securing Radcliffe to play Harry Potter.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

The 'Harry Potter' Cast Has Been Offered "Big Money" to Film a Reunion Special

Good news if you're really into Harry Potter: the cast appears to potentially be gearing up for a reunion special. According to The Sun, "movie bigwigs" (lol) want to create a Hogwarts version of the super successful Friends reunion to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. [Side note: HOW AM I SO OLD?]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Original Harry Potter Director Reveals How He'd Want to Return to the Franchise

Filmmaker Chris Columbus helped catapult the Harry Potter franchise into one of the biggest pop-culture juggernauts of the last two decades, having directed an adaptation of the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He followed that film, released in the U.S. as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," with its sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. While it's been more than 15 years since he's had any direct involvement in the franchise, Columbus recently confirmed that he could see himself returning to the series if there was an opportunity to direct a film adaptation of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus would “love” to direct Cursed Child movie

Want to feel old? The first Harry Potter movie – The Philosopher’s Stone – turns 20 this month. And director Chris Columbus has been reflecting on his time making the film in a new interview with Variety. He has also expressed a desire to adapt the theatrical sensation – The Cursed Child – which is also part of the Harry Potter universe.
MOVIES
otakustudy.com

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Melbourne to Reimagined Into One-Part Epic in 2022

While its storyline can drag on for a bit here and there, and it is by no means the best-written chapter in the expansive Harry Potter multimedia franchise, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of those theatrical experiences everyone should see in their lifetime. While almost five hours in length, the time flies by as if influenced by magic, or rather the bounty of “stage magic” that unfolds in every scene that takes place on-stage. But in what is likely to be a controversial decision, from May 2022, the two-part experience is being “Reimagined”, and being adapted into a refined one-part, one-matinee/evening performance in Melbourne.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

185K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy