Florida State

Florida lawmakers propose limits on schools’ mask, quarantine powers

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Mha’siyah Blake, 12, prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccineat a back to school health clinic in July at Middleton High School. State lawmakers have proposed legislation to prevent schools from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

The mask mandates issued by some Florida school districts irked Gov. Ron DeSantis and some Republican legislative leaders to the point that they declared the need to stop such intrusions into personal freedoms as soon as possible. So they called a special session to advance legislation that would address their concerns. The session starts next week. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.

Gov. DeSantis and legislative leaders introduced their special session plans on Monday. The bills include provisions to ensure parents’ discretion in whether their children wear masks, quarantine and get vaccinated against COVID-19. The legislative agenda rolled out on the same day DeSantis formally filed his reelection papers.

More coronavirus concerns

An administrative law judge won’t have the last word on school masks. School boards challenging the Department of Health rule on the mandates appealed the judge’s ruling that favored the department’s approach, the News Service of Florida reports.

Three districts statewide still have strict mask mandates in place. They’re Alachua, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Florida Phoenix reports. Broward and Miami-Dade could drop off the list before the end of the week, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Vaccines are becoming available for children ages 5-11. Schools are not requiring them, but are helping make them accessible in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, the Miami Herald reports.

Leadership

The administration at the University of South Florida continues to turn over. Longtime provost Ralph Wilcox announced his return to a faculty position, to spend more time with family.

The president of the Florida School Boards Association has come under fire in her home county. The Palm Beach County School Board has voted to leave the organization until Lee County’s Chris Patricca resigns her post, WFTX reports.

School board news

Moms For Liberty has sued the Brevard County School Board. The organization claims the board used its public participation policy to limit access for opposing viewpoints, Florida Today reports. (Subscription required)

The Manatee County School Board is transitioning to single-member districts. It has asked the public for input on what the districts should look like, the Bradenton Herald reports.

In the schools

Southeastern Hillsborough County schools are experiencing an enrollment boom. The district is adding portables to campuses, but projects the need to build more schools to keep up, WFTS reports.

Is Florida a group of ‘complete idiots’? A teacher at a California high school asked his students to define the term on a quiz, with the Sunshine State as one of the multiple choice answers, Newsweek reports.

The Palm Beach County school district is losing police officers. They’re retiring and taking other jobs, leaving schools underserved, WPTV reports.

Three Alachua County elementary schools are offering extra tutoring to struggling readers. High schoolers are the tutors, the Gainesville Sun reports.

Repeating a threat rumor in school can be a felony. A Putnam County teen is learning that lesson the hard way, WUFT reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s the link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... Leo Sayer and Metallica a probably the mashup you never imagined. Yet it works so well. If you enjoy it, here’s an extra melding of Bob Marley and Billy Idol from the same channel.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

J. Carlo
4d ago

We should limit the amount of Trumper mediocre ignoramuses opining in the social media! LOL

Reply
4
