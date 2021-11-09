CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

State looks to pay $150,000 to partner with Michelin restaurant guides

By News Service of Florida
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state’s tourism-marketing arm is finalizing a contract for a recently announced partnership with the international publication that will lead to Visit Florida covering a portion of production costs for 2022 guides that will feature restaurants in Orlando, Miami and Tampa. Visit Florida’s tab...

www.bizjournals.com

Jacksonville Business Journal

Scott Giles & Arlene Baker Join Atlantic Retail's Orlando Team

Atlantic Retail’s Orlando team is growing. After opening the office in late 2020, Partners John Dottore and Suzanne Pinel Washburn celebrate one year with two new hires, adding Scott Giles as a Senior Broker and Arlene Baker as Senior GIS Manager. Giles joins Atlantic from TSCG, bringing with him experience in site acquisition and disposition, tenant representation, and leasing in the Central and North Florida markets. He’s been involved with commercial real estate since 2004 and has a passion for digging up deals that may not have been obvious upon first look. Baker is based out of the Orlando office and will work on Atlantic’s global marketing and support team, bringing with her more than 16 years of experience as a GIS Analyst. In this role, she will be tasked with aligning GIS data and marketing efforts across Atlantic’s nine offices. She will also serve as a direct resource to Atlantic’s clients on a project-by-project basis. Giles can be reached at sgiles@atlanticretail.com, and Baker can be reached at abaker@atlanticretail.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Here's how one crab-cracking video ramped up business for a local restaurant

A local seafood eatery is changing the way it communicates with its customers, both in the restaurant and on social media. The Big Crab Co., with locations at Baymeadows and Northwest of Avondale, has made use of its social media presence by setting itself apart from similar restaurants in the area, general manager EJ Olaes told the Business Journal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville among the nation's fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs, according to LinkedIn

The three fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs are in Florida, and while Jacksonville doesn't quite make the list, it is among the slightly smaller cities that are conducive to starting businesses. That's according to according to LinkedIn's State of Entrepreneurship report. The report defined entrepreneurs as anyone on LinkedIn who self-identified...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Vistage Florida CEO, who grew organization, dies in Jacksonville

Longtime Vistage Florida CEO Kelly Scott died Sunday at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, the organization said Monday, succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer. Scott, who had been involved with Vistage Florida since 2007, served as CEO and chairman since 2012. Under his leadership, the executive coaching organization grew to serve more than 800 executives across the state. Scott, who died the night before his 66th birthday, came to the organization after a long career in the medical technologies industry. That included serving as managing director for the United Kingdom and Asian subsidiaries of cardiovascular device manufacturer Sorin Medical and as CEO of Gish Biomedical. Earlier in his career, Scott was CEO of holding company Triton Group Ltd. and worked at Ernst and Young. Vistage Florida board member Michael Earley was named Scott’s successor by the organization’s board Monday morning. Earley, who has been on the board for eight years, had been CEO of Metropolitan Health Networks, which was acquired by Humana Inc for $850 million in December 2012. “Sad doesn’t begin to describe the feelings of our office staff in Jacksonville and of our 38 Vistage Chairs across the state,” said Earley. “Kelly Scott took our company to new heights. It is now my responsibility to honor his legacy by leveraging the momentum he and his team have created.”
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Business Journal

How Wavepilot Aerial built a drone photography business in Jax

First Coast drone operator Alex Fisher gets to put his previous careers in film and aviation into use daily. Fisher is founder of Wavepilot Aerial, which does aerial photography and aerial film-making across several industries in the Jacksonville metro. He recently talked to the Business Journal about how he built his business and what he sees happening in the industry. The below Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jax office market showing signs of recovery

As the office market in the Jacksonville metro area continues to recover from the pandemic, there are some positive signs for the future. The Q3 office report from JLL shows the sector's overall vacancy rate increased during the third quarter and now sits at 20.8%, due in large part to CSX vacating space at its headquarters.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
