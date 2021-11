JASPER — With a humble veteran contingent intact, the rest of the Jasper girls basketball squad can follow suit. “This senior class (is) so selfless,” Fifth-year coach Jessica Mehringer said. “They like the sport. They play it because they like it. They like each other. They have a good time. But they are not worried about me, me, me. They just come in, they go to work and they do everything. They set such a great example for the rest of our kids.”

JASPER, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO