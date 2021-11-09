CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Rival Collibra Doubles Valuation to $5.25 Billion as Investors Chase Next Cloud Winner

By Ryan Browne, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Software start-up Collibra said Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a round of funding that values the firm at $5.25 billion. Collibra raised the fresh funds in a late-stage investment led by Sequoia Capital and Belgium-based holding company Sofina, with Tiger Global also investing. The firm also counts...

MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
Dallas News

Dallas-based Vaxxinity to go public Thursday with a nearly $2 billion valuation

Dallas-based Vaxxinity Inc., a biotechnology company aimed at democratizing chronic disease treatments, is scheduled to go public with an initial stock offering Thursday that’s expected to raise around $90 million. Vaxxinity will offer up to 6.9 million shares at $13 each on Nasdaq under the ticker VAXX. IPO tracking firm...
DALLAS, TX
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS

