Education Department Announces Plans for Return to In-Person Learning Jan. 10

Several Region schools are among 35 new Purple Star Schools. The Indiana Department of Education today said the designation, valid for three years, is awarded for significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and family connected to our nation’s military. Added to the list were all schools in the Duneland School Corporation in Chesterton and the Diocese of Gary’s Marquette Catholic High School. They join 60 schools awarded with Indiana’s inaugural Purple Star designation in 2020. “In Indiana, we are especially thankful for our state’s commitment to our service members,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This Veterans Day, it is an honor to award an additional 35 schools with the Purple Star designation. These schools work year-round to honor our service members and their families, as well as prepare students to pursue their dreams after high school, including the pursuit of enlistment leading to service.” Here is a link for more details.

GARY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO