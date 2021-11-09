CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Education Department Announces Plans for Return to In-Person Learning Jan. 10

By Sian Cobb
stjohnsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in grades four through 12 will return to in-person learning on Jan. 10 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, though in a hybrid fashion for some, the Education Department announced on Monday. “It is the right time to be moving towards a...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
thermtide.com

Staff and students reflect on transition to in-person learning

I feel like teachers don’t understand the workload we have.”. On March 15, 2020, the entire world shut down. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people around the world were forced into working and learning from their homes. In Montgomery County alone, 162,564 students became a part of virtual learning, including 2,450 students from RM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
missoulacounty.us

Health Department Announces Parent Education Week Ahead of Anticipated Child COVID-19 Vaccine Approval

As some parents and guardians eagerly await CDC approval for COVID-19 vaccines in ages 5 and older, others remain uncertain as to whether they want to get their children vaccinated. The Missoula City-County Health Department is encouraging local parents and guardians to take part in a week of education leading up to the approval of vaccines for ages 5 and older.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Advertising#The Education Department#Government House#Positive Connections#District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Center Square

Parson issues executive order on federal vaccine mandate to protect an individual's religious objection, medical restriction

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday issued an executive order prohibiting Missouri's executive branch from compelling or penalizing anyone to comply with any federal mandates for the COVID-19 vaccination if individuals have a religious objection or a medical restriction. The executive order stated federal vaccine mandates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KKTV

Governor Polis announces state’s plan for early childhood care and education

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) -Governor Jared Polis unveiled the state’s plan to reimagine early childhood care and education for young children and their families Wednesday. Polis announced the new Department of Early Childhood (DEC) is pending final approval. He also talked about how plans are underway for the universal preschool program.
AURORA, CO
CBS San Francisco

State Public Health Department Says All Fully-Vaccinated Adults Should Receive Booster

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9. The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot. “I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
staradvertiser.com

Department of Education launches Hawaiian immersion distance-learning program

Two months into the school year, the state Department of Education has launched a distance-learning program for Hawaiian immersion students. While some say they are grateful to have the option, others say it’s long overdue. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story...
HAWAII STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

District 181 improvement plan to address test scores, learning gaps: Staff will work to return to pre-pandemic levels

School readiness, reading proficiency, career and college readiness, graduation and closed achievement gaps are all part of the continuous improvement plan at Brainerd Public Schools. Director of Teaching and Learning Tim Murtha presented the plan to the school board Oct. 25, highlighting six goals:. Proficiency on the early childhood summative...
BRAINERD, MN
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont and Connecticut State Department of Education Announce Students To Decide How More Than $1.5 Million in Federal Relief Funds Are Invested

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker on Wednesday announced the launch of Voice4Change, a first-of-its-kind campaign administered by the Connecticut State Department of Education that will empower high school students to decide how American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds are spent.
CONNECTICUT STATE
houstonherald.com

Education foundation donates to school’s welding department

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Education Foundation (HEF) paid a visit Oct. 19 to Houston High School’s Piney River Technical Center (PRTC) to tour the facilities as well as commemorate a donation made to fund the purchase of new equipment for the school’s welding program.
HOUSTON, MO
xrock1039.com

Indiana Department of Education Announces Purple Star Designated Schools

Several Region schools are among 35 new Purple Star Schools. The Indiana Department of Education today said the designation, valid for three years, is awarded for significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and family connected to our nation’s military. Added to the list were all schools in the Duneland School Corporation in Chesterton and the Diocese of Gary’s Marquette Catholic High School. They join 60 schools awarded with Indiana’s inaugural Purple Star designation in 2020. “In Indiana, we are especially thankful for our state’s commitment to our service members,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This Veterans Day, it is an honor to award an additional 35 schools with the Purple Star designation. These schools work year-round to honor our service members and their families, as well as prepare students to pursue their dreams after high school, including the pursuit of enlistment leading to service.” Here is a link for more details.
GARY, IN
WDVM 25

FCPS announces gifts for education

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Each year, Frederick County Public School students have an opportunity to “benefit from generous community gifts” from the Community Foundation of Frederick County, a release from FCPS said. The Gifts for Education Fund has $17,058 in grant money available, while the Gladhill Fund has $7,071 in award funding available. FCPS […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington School Enrollment Does NOT Rebound, Declines At High School & Middle School Continue Despite Return To In-Person Learning

WILMINGTON, MA — At the most recent Wilmington School Committee meeting, School Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand provided an update on the district’s 2021-2022 student enrollment figures, providing good news at the elementary level, but bad news at the secondary level. “Our overall in-district enrollment PreK-12 at this time is 2,869...
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy