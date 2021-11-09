Satellite images show China's new aircraft carrier with advanced technology

Chinese premier Xi Jinping has warned that regional tensions in the Asia-Pacific cannot result in the Cold War era. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and the division of the Cold War era,” the Chinese president said during his virtual address at the Conscious Capitalism CEO summit on Thursday. He asserted that any attempt to chart boundaries in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines will fail. He said the Asia Pacific should ensure functioning of supply lines and aim to liberalise trade and investment.China, Mr Xi said, will remain firm in advancing reform and...

CHINA ・ 2 DAYS AGO