Diane Keaton has admitted she made an “honest mistake” after she included a photo of Reese Witherspoon’s son and identified him as Leonardo DiCaprio in her round-up of “male beauty”.The case of mistaken identity occurred on Monday, when Keaton, 75, uploaded a slideshow of celebrity men including Robert Pattinson, Zayn Malik, and Clint Eastwood, and shared her commentary on each one.“Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid,” the Book Club star narrated the first picture included in the slideshow, a black-and-white photo of who she mistakenly assumed to be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO