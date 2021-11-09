Deputies: Man shot in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hurt in a late-night shooting near Altamonte Springs.

Seminole County deputies responded to Clemson Drive around 10 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s investigators told WFTV they arrived and found the scene near the intersection of Carlisle Street.

Detectives strung crime scene tape as they worked to sort out details and locate a shooter.

Deputies gather along Clemson Dr. near Carlisle St. in Altamonte Springs after a man was shot Monday night.

While detectives didn’t release a description of the at-large shooter, officials told Channel 9 the suspect is known to the victim.

Investigators added that the shooting victim is expected to survive.

