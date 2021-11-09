The Raiders' 2020 NFL draft class suddenly ranks as an abject failure

The Las Vegas Raiders are about midseason now and sitting at 5-2. Nevertheless, mock season is upon us, and Pro Football Focus has the team going in an interesting direction. One of the biggest headlines of the 2021 season has been the defensive turnaround for the Silver and Black. Led by Gus Bradley, the unit has turned things around with a formidable pass rush and improvements in the backfield, most notably Johnathan Abram’s play. The linebacker group seems to be flying under the radar due to Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue’s play; however, they are doing their job. Be that as it may, PFF has the Raiders selecting Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in the first round. Not an offensive lineman but a linebacker; rather interesting.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO