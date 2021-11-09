CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown police searching for missing 25-year-old man

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police are searching for a missing man.

Cody Howard, 25, was last seen at his home on Pine Valley Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Howard was reportedly wearing Mossy Oak pants and a T-shirt.

He has not returned home and his family is concerned for his safety, police said.

If you see him or have any information, contact Germantown Police at 901-754-7222 or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov.

