Germantown police searching for missing 25-year-old man

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police are searching for a missing man.

Cody Howard, 25, was last seen at his home on Pine Valley Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Howard was reportedly wearing Mossy Oak pants and a T-shirt.

He has not returned home and his family is concerned for his safety, police said.

If you see him or have any information, contact Germantown Police at 901-754-7222 or by email at tips@germantown-tn.gov.

©2021 Cox Media Group