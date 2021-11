New Mexico State (1-8) at No. 2 Alabama (8-1) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Ranked team has been beaten by New Mexico State. In their first game against an opponent ranked in the AP Poll, the Aggies defeated No. 22 Arizona State 35-7 on Sept. 18, 1999. Since then, New Mexico State has lost its 14 games against ranked opponents. New Mexico State is playing a ranked opponent for the first time since it lost to No. 2 Alabama 62-10 on Sept. 7, 2019.

