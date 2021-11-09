ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peruvian family dog turns out to be Andean fox

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family in Peru who thought they had bought a dog soon realised they had an Andean fox on their hands after it attacked other animals in their area. The Sotelos bought the puppy for $13 (£9.50) from a small shop in the...

www.bbc.com

International Business Times

Family Learns Their Dog Is Actually A Fox After Pet Begins Hurting Farm Animals

A family has discovered that their beloved dog is actually a fox after the pet started attacking farm animals. Maribel Sotelo and her family in Lima, Peru, were excited to become pet parents when they got a cute puppy from a small shop. They even named the little one Run Run, and the family had fun watching it grow up. It was cute and energetic, just like any other pup. It also got along with people and animals alike, reported Reuters.
