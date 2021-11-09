CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Australia announces major climate funding boost to encourage more electric car sales

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDR6h_0cr3eNRl00

Australia has announced plans to encourage the sale of electric cars after the country received flak during the Cop26 summit for not doing enough to combat climate change.

The new measures announced by prime minister Scott Morrison include a A$250m (£136m) plan to collaborate with private enterprises and setting up of 50,000 charging and hydrogen refuelling stations.

Mr Morrison, who once opposed a push for e-cars, stressed that his new plan only aims to facilitate the market for them and is not a subsidy for multinationals.

“The costs of technology are coming down, and that means the choices available to Australians and right around the world are becoming more accessible, so our plans are all about supporting those choices,” Mr Morrison said.

“Our plans aren’t about sending a lot of taxpayers’ money off to big multinationals to get costs down. They’ll do that themselves. They have a keen interest in doing that,” he added.

The government’s new push comes with the aim of covering 30 per cent of the sales in new passenger and light commercial truck sales to be battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric by 2030.

This was after Mr Morrison was widely criticised during the UN climate conference in Glasgow for not announcing more ambitious targets for 2030 and keeping Australia ’s emissions reduction target modest. Australia’s net-zero target was also announced late and after substantial international pressure had built up.

Currently, less than two per cent of new vehicles sold in Australia are electric. But the transport sector is a major contributor in making Australia one of the world’s worst greenhouse gas emitters on a per capita basis.

Mr Morrison’s plan makes no mention of how the country can slowly phase out petrol-diesel based cars. Australia also gets 75 per cent of its electricity from coal, which means instead of consuming fossils like petrol-diesel directly, cars will be consuming fossil-based energy.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them

For the Glasgow climate summit to be judged a success, a key outcome had to be that parties agree the majority of the world’s fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. As recent research suggests, 89% of coal and 59% of gas reserves need to stay in the ground if there’s to be even a 50% chance of global temperature rise staying under the crucial limit of 1.5℃ this century. The summit, COP26, has not lived up to that ambition because there are too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to exploit. Some promising proposals have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia to accelerate rollout of charging stations for electric cars

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Tuesday will commit A$178 million ($132 million) in new funding to ramp up the rollout of hydrogen refuelling and charging stations for electric vehicles, weeks after adopting a net zero emissions target by 2050. The strategy will help lower emissions by...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
AFP

Australia's coal country looks to a less sooty future

Australia's conservative leaders have defied calls for urgent climate action, boasting they will sell coal for as long as anyone is buying. But in the country's carbon heartland, locals are already preparing for life beyond fossil fuels. Two-hundred-and-thirty years ago, among the verdant outcrops that flank the southeastern coastal town of Newcastle, a band of escaped convicts made the first recorded discovery of coal on the Australian continent. It would begin Australia's long love affair with the sooty fuel that now nets the country tens of billions of dollars a year and has made Newcastle the world's largest coal-exporting port. Nathan Clements was born and raised in the nearby town of Singleton, which he described as "very much the heartland of coal mining here".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

LONDON (Reuters) – Tesla cars from Wednesday will be available to Uber drivers in London looking to buy or lease a green vehicle as part of an incentive scheme to boost electric car use, the ride-hailing app said. Since Uber introduced a clean air fee, which adds 3 pence (4...
TRAFFIC
WFMZ-TV Online

Climate Australia

Australia announces policy to boost electric car sales. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to encourage people to buy electric vehicles but won't be subsidizing the purchases. Morrison says the price of the technology will reduce in time. Instead, his conservative government will partner with private enterprise to accelerate the rollout of 50,000 charging and hydrogen refueling stations. It expects that would result in 30% of new passenger and light commercial truck sales in Australia to be battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric by 2030. Electric vehicle groups said the policy wouldn't be enough to improve sales. Opposition political leaders said they would lower taxes to make such vehicles cheaper for buyers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Un#Australians
The Independent

UK’s biggest carbon emitter Drax ‘greenwashing’ wood-fired power at Cop26, campaigners say

Campaigners at Cop26 have accused energy giant Drax, which runs the biggest wood-burning power station in the world at its North Yorkshire premises, of “greenwashing” the practice of burning wood pellets for energy, calling for an end to this method of power generation.Following protests at the Glasgow summit outside an event at which Drax representatives were speaking, campaigners carrying banners described Drax’s claims of “sustainable wood burning” as “greenwash”, which undermines the core aim of the conference.The protests come days after Drax was dropped from an index of green energy firms amid growing concern within the financial sector over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Government assumes 90% of Australia’s new car sales will be electric by 2050. But its a destination without a route

The response to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement of an electric vehicle policy has focused on its inconsistency with his derisive statements in 2019 that the technology would “end the weekend”. What’s more important, however, is whether the policy is consistent with the government’s belated commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Examining the modelling behind the commitment allows us to assess this, and possibly helps explain the timing of Morrison’s rhetorical pivot. Transport is covered only briefly in the modelling, which was released late on Friday, and the government does not set out technological goals. However, it is...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Australia
The Independent

Cop26: Nations announce landmark Glasgow climate pact after last-minute weakening on coal

The Cop26 climate summit has finally concluded after nations agreed to a landmark deal aimed at preventing catastrophic global warming.Talks dragged on for more than 24 hours after the Glasgow conference was due to end amid intense negotiations over contentious issues like fossil fuel subsidies, emission-reduction timelines and climate finance for developing nations.China and India made a last-minute intervention to water down language in the final text on coal. The language was changed to “phase down” on unabated coal power instead of the stronger “phase out”. Several countries made angry statements following the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Electric cars charge up $1.8 bln BYD share sale

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors snapped up new shares in the $128 billion Chinese electric-car maker BYD (002594.SZ), , covering the books multiple times, IFR reported on Monday. A 6.9% discount to Friday’s close made them hard to resist, despite disappointing resultsreleased the same day. Earnings fell by 28% year-on-year in the third quarter, and its net profit margin was less than 1% after stripping out one-offs like government grants. Although the company claims around half of its revenue from an eclectic assortment of mobile handsets, medical masks and solar panel products, autos and their batteries make up the rest and sales of its new-energy vehicles are booming. BYD’s market share was second only to Tesla (TSLA.O)in September, per Bernstein. It also has a unique advantage over Musk’s marque: BYD produces its own batteries and semiconductors, providing some protection against snarled supply chains. As enthusiasm for its battery-powered car business grows, so too does the case.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Portable EV charger to give city electric car owners a boost

New system can add 20 miles of range to an electric car. A new portable electric car charger could help to give EV drivers without access to home charging a way of adding power to their cars. The ZipCharge Go is around the same size as a compact wheeled suitcase...
TECHNOLOGY
nny360.com

China’s electric car sales war is being waged inside the cabin

Around lunchtime at an Xpeng showroom in Beijing last month, a man in a three-piece suit strolled inside and straight past rows of the company’s sleek P7 and P5 electric sedans. Watching on, I saw him make a beeline for a display of a model of the company’s proposed flying...
CARS
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy