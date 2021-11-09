CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Jacinda Ardern says major anti-vax protests ‘not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders’

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4q0A_0cr3eMZ200

Thousands of people gathered in New Zealand ’s capital Wellington on Tuesday to protest against the government’s Covid-19 mandates but prime minister Jacinda Ardern said they did not represent the majority of the island nation.

Ms Ardern was responding to the chaotic scenes outside the two entrances leading to New Zealand’s parliament building, which have been rocked by protests from unmasked anti-vaxxers who marched to the area from central Wellington.

They carried placards with words and phrases such as “freedom” and “Kiwis are not lab rats.” The protesters sought a rollback of the country’s compulsory vaccine mandate and a removal of Covid-19 restrictions.

One protester participating in the march said: “I will not be coerced and I will not be forced into taking something I don’t want in my body.” Some protestors also backed former US president Donald Trump, calling the media fake.

Another protestor asked the New Zealand government to “treat them like people” when it comes to creating vaccine mandates. “I’m here for freedom. The government, what they’re doing, is anti-freedom,” the protestor said.

According to the government’s latest rules in October, about 40 per cent of New Zealand’s workforce will be subject to vaccine mandates in their jobs, including in the health, education and hospitality sectors.

“What we saw today was not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders,” Ms Ardern told reporters outside the parliament. Security measures were beefed up around the parliament, and almost all its entrances were shut off. The building was later put on high alert.

The size of Tuesday’s protest was surprising as Ms Ardern’s government has, by far enjoyed high levels of public support so far. The protests came in the wake of the country recovering from an infectious outbreak of the Delta variant amid vaccine hesitancy.

New Zealand has been one of the very few countries to prevent a large-scale outbreak of the virus through its zero-tolerance approach. The country of five million people declared itself Covid-free and went back to regular life when most countries were still under lockdown.

However, ravaged by the Delta variant of the virus, the prime minister abandoned the ambitious zero-Covid strategy and has focussed on bolstering the vaccination drive while phasing out restrictions.

So far, New Zealand has seen less than 8,000 Covid infections and only 32 deaths. Nearly 80 per of New Zealanders have been vaccinated.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

Related
IBTimes

New Zealand's Ardern Says Glasgow 'Make Or Break' For Climate

Jacinda Ardern has warned the Glasgow climate summit is "make or break" in the fight to curb global warming, saying the world is now paying the price for decades of procrastination. The New Zealand leader called for the UN-brokered talks to result in immediate and meaningful action, adding "we're definitely...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern shuts down press conference after being heckled by anti-vaxxers posing as journalists

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern was forced to abruptly end a press conference on Tuesday after being heckled by at least two people who appeared to be anti-vaxxers.Ms Ardern was answering questions from reporters about vaccines when she was heckled by a female member in the public and an unidentified man who claimed to be a journalist. A video of the incident has been widely shared on the internet.The woman, who was present with a child on her lap, kept singing and chanting slogans during the press conference. When intercepted by the police, she said she was not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Thousands protest in New Zealand against COVID-19 rules

WELLINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns aimed at controlling the pandemic. All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off...
WORLD
hot96.com

New Zealand PM Ardern welcomes signs of U.S. greater presence in Indo-Pacific

(Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed signs from the United States of a bigger engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, saying in an interview that her government has “mature” ties with China that allow for disagreement. Ardern will host an online summit next week of leaders from the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Anti#Vax#New Zealanders
TheConversationAU

Labour makes it easier to change leaders, but Jacinda Ardern has no reason to go – yet

Might Jacinda Ardern stand down? Despite a landslide 50% election victory in October 2020, the New Zealand Labour Party annual conference last weekend – apparently incongruously – made it easier for the party’s leader to be replaced. The “main focus” of the conference agenda was a remit that allows the party’s parliamentary caucus to elect a new leader (if two-thirds or more are in favour), bypassing a party-wide election process. This got journalists speculating that it was about “replacing” Ardern as party leader and prime minister, probably with her present deputy and minister of finance, Grant Robertson. Ardern took over the party...
POLITICS
NBC News

Angry New Zealanders protest Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Thieves Hate This New $49 "Smart" Security Device (It's Genius!)Secure Your Home In Minutes Without Spending A Fortune. The #1 Thing You Should Do If You Have Thinning Hair. Plastic Surgeon: “Do This To Fill In Wrinkles At Home” (Here’s How)
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Anti-vax protests outside schools

The BBC has been told of bullying and harassment by anti-vaccination campaigners outside some schools in the UK. The Shadow Education Minister, Peter Kyle, says such incidents are “ubiquitous” in his constituency, Hove. There are now calls for schools to be able to employ fast track exclusion zones to tackle the problem.
PROTESTS
theedgemarkets.com

New Zealand’s Ardern has no plans to step down anytime soon

(Nov 6): New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she has no intention of stepping down anytime soon. “I’m not stopping, I need to carry us through, it’s my job,” Ardern said of her role in an interview with Newshub Nation broadcast Saturday. “I still consider this to be the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

The inconvenient truth is that the climate summit in Glasgow has failed

“This is our time [...] We must rise to the occasion.” It is not yet entirely clear that Alok Sharma’s plea to the Cop26 summit will “keep 1.5 alive”. The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, says that this Glasgow target is “on life support”, which is hardly encouraging. Mr Sharma is fond, proud even, of his sobriquet of “No Drama Sharma”, but perhaps a slightly greater sense of urgency might have helped things along. Calmness and quiet diplomacy are fine, but not when they induce a coma.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern hails Merkel as 'true leader', 'very good person'

Nov 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday paid tribute to outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, commending her 16-year leadership of Europe's largest economy and describing her as a "very good person". The leaders, held in high regard on the international stage as role models for...
GERMANY
The Independent

German leader Merkel says people have duty to get vaccinated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that people have a duty to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to protect others.She spoke as Germany grapples with a new surge of infections, which reached a record daily high of 50,000 on Thursday.Merkel talked for 30 minutes with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a free-ranging virtual discussion on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.New Zealand is hosting APEC and although Germany is not a member, Ardern said she's long admired Merkel, who will soon leave office.“This virus is very, very tough,” Merkel said.She said it was an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy