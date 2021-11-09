CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accused of ‘taking the p***’ out of Donny van de Beek

By Dan Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAnJ5_0cr3eLgJ00

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “taking the p***” out of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek according to former club captain Paul Ince .

The former Ajax midfielder — signed by Solskjaer for a reported £35m in the summer of 2020 — has featured in only two Premier League fixtures for a grand total of 16 minutes this season despite the Red Devils’ torrid form, including a short cameo in the dreadful derby defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Ince believes Solskjaer’s handling of the Netherlands international since has arrival has been negligent.

"Donny van de Beek gets four minutes against Atalanta,” the 54-year-old told The United Stand YouTube channel. “What worries me is the choices Ole makes."

United have struggled with their midfield setup all season long. Paul Pogba has been in and out of the side, with the Scott McTominay and Fred pairing highly criticised by fans and pundits alike.

"[After signing] Donny thought, ‘f*** me, this is my dream, this is what I’ve been waiting for,’” Ince added. “Two years down the line he’s on the bench. Ole’s actually taken the p*** out of him.

“Not only has he taken the p*** out of him, he gives him four minutes against Atalanta and then goes, ‘oh by the way, here’s your chance, go and have 10 minutes against Manchester City where we’ve not touched the ball for 85 minutes and show me what you can do’.”

Ince, known throughout his career for his bullish midfield performances and on-field temper, says he would not be anything like as accepting of the treatment Van de Beek has been given.

"If I’m Donny van de Beek I would’ve said, ‘f*** that, I’m not going on now, you want me to go on for 10 minutes when we haven’t touched the ball for 88 minutes?’. Now you’re taking the p*** out of him even more."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vows struggles will not define him ahead of Spurs showdown

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defiantly vowed the club’s current struggles will not define his legacy at Old Trafford.The Norwegian has come under heightened scrutiny this week following Sunday’s 5-0 loss at home to arch-rivals Liverpool and travels to Tottenham on Saturday evening aware of the need to bounce back.Defeat would raise even more questions for the United board, but Solskjaer – a six-time Premier League-winning striker and scorer in the 1999 Champions League Final victory – warned he would fight back with his job on the line in the capital.🗣️ "The boys are ready to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased to end ‘difficult week’ on high with convincing win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to come out of the other side of a “difficult week” in style with a 3-0 win at Tottenham.Solskjaer has been under pressure following last week’s 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, with plenty of speculation about his future, but once again his side came up with a result when he needed it the most.Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford sealed the points in north London and gave the Norwegian some breathing space.👹 @ManUtd earned their biggest away #PL win against Spurs since February 2007#TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/ePG9OfnbsP— Premier League (@premierleague)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he thrives on criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has always enjoyed criticism and told detractors to keep it coming as the under-fire Manchester United manager heads to Italy looking to build on the much-needed win at Tottenham.The 1999 treble hero was in the eye of a storm this time last week after arch rivals Liverpool ran amok at Old Trafford and secured their biggest ever victory on enemy territory.The 5-0 loss will live long in the memory and could have brought the end to Solskjaer’s reign, yet the United hierarchy stuck with him and were rewarded with a 3-0 win at Tottenham on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Robinson insists Jadon Sancho will be 'worried' about his role within the Manchester United squad as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's change in tactics for the Red Devils victory over Tottenham could see him play less and end up like Donny van de Beek

Paul Robinson believes Jadon Sancho will be 'worried' about his role within the Manchester United squad after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's change in tactics on Saturday afternoon. The Norwegian manager deployed a 3-5-2 formation during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday. However, Robinson says...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Van De Beek
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Paul Ince
vavel.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We have a squad to play many different ways

'With great power comes great responsibility' and that is a luxury any Premier League manager enjoys. Indubitably, they all have the power to select whatever starting eleven they want, however, some have more options than others... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was backed in the summer by the Manchester United board with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Eric Bailly can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in new formation transition

Eric Bailly, a player who puts his life and body on the line - quite literally at times - but rarely starts for Manchester United. Yet he was given the opportunity to prove he can still be of use to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday night in their 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester derby defeat ‘a big step backwards’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the chastening loss to Manchester City “a big step backwards” as Manchester United’s lifeless derby defeat heaped more pressure on the under-fire manager.The 186th Manchester derby saw the Red Devils return to Old Trafford for the first time since their 5-0 Premier League humiliation at the hands of Liverpool a fortnight ago.United responded with a 3-0 victory at Tottenham and Tuesday’s last-gasp 2-2 Champions League draw at Atalanta, but the reigning champions brought them back down to earth with a bump.Only some superb David De Gea saves prevented City adding to Eric Bailly’s own goal and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Van de Beek and Sancho key for Ronaldo equaliser

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho for their 2-2 draw at Champions League rivals Atalanta. The Dutch midfielder and the England international were brought on in the 87th minute for Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay as the Reds looked for a late equaliser in Bergamo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Gunnar#Manchester United#Dutch#Ajax#The Red Devils#The Treatment Van De Beek
chatsports.com

'The guy is killing players!': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's treatment of £73million signing Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United is 'going under the radar', claims Jamie O'Hara

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'killing' Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United, according to Jamie O'Hara. The £73million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho, is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League, while former Ballon d'Or nominee van de Beek has only played five minutes in the league so far this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relying on ‘bluffers’ at Manchester United, Roy Keane claims

Roy Keane has accused Manchester United’s “bluffers” of letting down under-fire manager Ole Gunnar SolskjaerSolskjaer’s troubles at United continued with a 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, just two weeks after an embarrassing 5-0 home humiliation against LiverpoolThe Norwegian’s future is set to come under huge scrutiny again, with United next in action at Watford after the international break on 20 November.“He came in at Man United at a difficult time,” former Red Devils’ captain Keane told Sky Sports. “But if you’ve got bluffers on the bus with you, and you’re depending on those guys,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's injury absence could be a blessing in disguise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... Man United have coped without the French midfielder before, the manager won't have to figure out where to play him and Donny van de Beek may finally get a chance

Football's wheel of fortune spins quickly. Rewind six or seven weeks and Manchester United had the genuine look of title contenders, with everything coming together for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Now they're deep in turmoil, with that silverware challenge already dead, rivals outclassing them and Solskjaer fighting to save his job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Man Utd reaction in victory over Tottenham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his Manchester United players on Saturday evening, after they bounced back from a string of disappointing results - and in the case of last weekend, utterly humiliating - to hammer Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in north London. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd teammates urging Van de Beek to leave January

Manchester United teammates are urging Donny van de Beek to leave in January. Van de Beek has left long time agent Guido Albers to sign with Ali Dursun. The Daily Mail says Van de Beek had hoped that Albers would have secured him a transfer away from the club by now and, after conversations with others in the dressing-room, sources say the Dutch international was persuaded to hire a new agent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Van de Beek, Conte, Pogba, Hernandez, Ceballos, Gouiri

Barcelona are interested in taking Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, on loan. (Sport - in Spanish) Tottenham are working hard on a deal that would see Antonio Conte replace Nuno Espirito Santo as manager. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, 46, is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Barcelona want loan deal for Man Utd outcast van de Beek

Barcelona could be ready to offer Donny van de Beek an escape from Manchester United. The Dutch international is struggling to make the grade at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he is often an unused or late substitute in Premier League games. Van de Beek wanted a move to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gary Neville worried Jadon Sancho will end up like Donny van de Beek

“He must be sat on that bench there thinking ‘What am I doing?'”. Gary Neville is worried that Jadon Sancho will end up like Donny van de Beek, especially after what happened on Saturday evening. Saturday saw Manchester United shift to a 5-3-2 formation, and while it proved to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Fans Slam Video Of Donny Van De Beek Being 'Used As A Coach' Before Manchester United's Win Over Spurs

Manchester United supporters have been made to feel sorry for Donny van de Beek once again after he was "used as a coach" during the warm-up prior to the win over Spurs. United responded to the 6-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool last week with a 3-0 away win, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford all on the scoresheet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy